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Monthly rent of houses in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Aegina
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3 properties total found
Luxury fully furnished villa for rent, 431 sq.m. in Tzikides area, Aegina. in Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Luxury fully furnished villa for rent, 431 sq.m. in Tzikides area, Aegina.
Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 200 m²
Luxury fully furnished villa for rent, 431 sq.m. in Tzikides area, Aegina. It consists of…
Price on request
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Independent ground floor apartment in a detached house of 125 sq m. in Perdika, Greece
Independent ground floor apartment in a detached house of 125 sq m.
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Independent ground floor apartment in a detached house of 125 sq m., rented by the year or b…
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Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina in Agia Marina, Greece
Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina It has 3 bedrooms, livi…
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