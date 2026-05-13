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Terraced Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

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Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
45
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
45
Municipality of Aegina
16
Municipality of Spetses
4
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2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kontos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Detached house of 337 sq.m. for sale in Aegina in the area of ​​Mesagrou. The property ha…
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3 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
For sale is a high-quality stone villa of 370 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Kypseli, of w…
Price on request
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Property types in Regional Unit of Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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