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Beachfront villas in Regional Unit of Evrytania, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one store…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$625,776
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Evrytania, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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