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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Evrytania, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Evrytania, Greece

with Sea view
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