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Studios with pool for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

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Athens
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Municipality of Athens
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/7
Studio with an area of 24.9 square meters. on the 4th floor in an eco-friendly residential c…
$143,436
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