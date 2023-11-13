Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

сommercial property
691
hotels
58
offices
10
manufacture buildings
7
shops
9
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: 1533 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Storage Space of total surface 85 sq…
€30,000
Warehouse 8 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Warehouse 8 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 500 m²
Code: 1146 - Sepolia For sale Warehouse of total surface of 1500 sq.m. 3 levels. It consists…
€620,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir