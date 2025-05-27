Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Boeotia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality
6
Arachova Municipal Unit
6
Municipality of Tanagra
6
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
3
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
$782,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go