Lands for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Saint Isidore, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Isidore, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Price on request
Plot of land in Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 97783 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building p…
€5,75M
Plot of land in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
€690,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 1
A corner plot of land of 655 sq.m is for sale, in Attica.There is a permition to build an ac…
€580,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
€420,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€200,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 337 sq.me…
€130,000
Plot of land in Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Thiva, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
€165,000
Plot of land in Mouriki, Greece
Plot of land
Mouriki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 13 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in central Greece
€200,000
Plot of land in Ambelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in the coastal suburb of Attic…
€87,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The building plot of land, is located, in Porto Germeno.A coastal area of the Corinthian Gyl…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.meters
€400,000
Plot of land in Arachova, Greece
Plot of land
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2470 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a wonderfull city view. The …
€150,000
