Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Boeotia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality
4
Arachova Municipal Unit
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$474,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$222,239
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$156,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go