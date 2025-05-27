Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Boeotia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Municipality of Livadia
4
Levadia Municipal Unit
4
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment has 3 levels. Semi-…
$349,654
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
