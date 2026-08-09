Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

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Apartments in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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