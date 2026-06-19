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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Rafina, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 567 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$409,706
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$403,802
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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