  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Rafina

Lands for sale in Rafina, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view. The land …
€1,60M
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 930 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is situated in the city of Artemida, Attica
€75,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1750 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Rafina
€557,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 550 sq.m is located in Nea Makri area
€330,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is apossibility to build 100 sq.m is located in Rafina area
€80,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€150,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 635 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 570 sq.me…
€650,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€190,000
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€310,000
