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Cottages with pool for sale in Rafina, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bathroom…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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