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Seaview cottages in Rafina, Greece

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9 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 505 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$968,181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,17M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 175 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 370 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 370 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
-------------------------- An Oasis of Serenity and Luxury in Rafina Welcome to a pro…
$932,760
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 260 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$1,05M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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