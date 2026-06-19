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Seaview apartments in Rafina, Greece

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1 BHK
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2 BHK
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7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$867,821
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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