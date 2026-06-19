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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Rafina, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$867,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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