Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pylos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Pylos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pylos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Olive Garden Villas — Next Level Panorama Living Welcome to Olive Garden, a boutique proj…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go