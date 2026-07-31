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Split level flats and apartments in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale in Pylea, this modern completed maisonette offers a total internal space of 111.18 …
$540,276
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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