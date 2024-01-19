Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Pylaia Municipal Unit

Lands for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 276 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 220…
€160,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€330,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1285 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€150,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3812 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€1,10M
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€250,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 20…
€980,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€110,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€400,000
