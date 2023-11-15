Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Preveza Regional Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Preveza Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000

Properties features in Preveza Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir