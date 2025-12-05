Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Poros
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Poros, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Poros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Poros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 116 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townh…
$266,070
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Poros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Poros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$264,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go