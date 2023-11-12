Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Platanos, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete is set in the boundaries of the town and…
€155,000
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Kastelli Chania Crete of 16122,59sqms, wi…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Kaliviani, Greece
Plot of land
Kaliviani, Greece
This is a fantastic land for sale in Gramvousa, Chania, Crete. The plot is located in Kissam…
€65,000
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
A fantastic sea front plot for sale in Kastelli,Kissamos of 8271.05 sqms with a 261 sqms bui…
€850,000
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This is a large building plot for sale in Chania, located within the village limits of a sma…
€107,000
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This stunning plot of land in Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kissamos, on t…
€130,000
Plot of land in Saint George, Greece
Plot of land
Saint George, Greece
This beautiful plot of land in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale is located in the town of Kast…
€110,000
