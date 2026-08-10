Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Platanos
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Platanos, Greece

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Platanos, Greece
House
Platanos, Greece
These stunning villas for sale are located in Platanos, Kissamos, Chania, in a beautiful and…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go