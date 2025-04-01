Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Platanos, Greece

2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kaliviani, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kaliviani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
$899,846
3 bedroom apartment in Saint George, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Saint George, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
$874,463
