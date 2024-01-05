Lands for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

UAE
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1703 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Vasilopoulo, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2199 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This land for sale in Darmarochori, Platanias, Chania, is a fantastic plot with very nice de…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2562 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€96,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2140 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2140 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Koufos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This fantastic plot for sale in Maleme, Platanias is just 120 m away from the sandy beach of…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
A flat sea front plot of 14000 sqm with high building density of 6500 sqm and direct access …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Tavronitis is 3200 sqm with a building density of 200 sqm. It …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Polemarchi, Greece
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in a serene area, in the vill…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Chania is located just steps away from the beautiful beach of …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This is a seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located in the area of Ta…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Xamoudochori, Greece
These two plots of land for sale in Chania are located next to the main road of the village …
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land for sale in Chania, in the area of Platanias. The plot has a surface of 715 sqm…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Polemarchi, Greece
These two plots for sale in the area of Platanias, are located in the village Polemarchi. Th…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot for sale in the area of Platanias, Chania covers 760 sqms and offers a building de…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
Plot for sale in Platanias, Chania, with a surface of 1172 sqms. The plot has a building den…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
This plot for sale in Vlacheronitissa, Chania has a surface of 1208 sqms and a building dens…
€47,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania is located on the seafront of the area of Maleme. It has a size…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Kontomari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Fournes, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 36000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Palio Gerani, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 6300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Afráta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Kyparissos, Greece
1
1
For sale plot of land within the village, in Gerani, Chania, with an area of 1350 sq.m. The …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
