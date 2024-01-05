Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Plot of land in Kamisiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€175,000
Plot of land in Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1703 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€250,000
Plot of land in Vasilopoulo, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilopoulo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2199 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€110,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This land for sale in Darmarochori, Platanias, Chania, is a fantastic plot with very nice de…
€180,000
Plot of land in Ravdoucha, Greece
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2562 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€96,000
Plot of land in Ravdoucha, Greece
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2140 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Plot of land in Ravdoucha, Greece
Plot of land
Ravdoucha, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2140 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€80,000
Plot of land in Koufos, Greece
Plot of land
Koufos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1525 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This fantastic plot for sale in Maleme, Platanias is just 120 m away from the sandy beach of…
€350,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
A flat sea front plot of 14000 sqm with high building density of 6500 sqm and direct access …
€3,50M
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Tavronitis is 3200 sqm with a building density of 200 sqm. It …
€180,000
Plot of land in Polemarchi, Greece
Plot of land
Polemarchi, Greece
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in a serene area, in the vill…
€80,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot of land for sale in Chania is located just steps away from the beautiful beach of …
€150,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This is a seafront plot of land for sale in Kissamos Chania Crete, located in the area of Ta…
Price on request
Plot of land in Xamoudochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xamoudochori, Greece
These two plots of land for sale in Chania are located next to the main road of the village …
€50,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land for sale in Chania, in the area of Platanias. The plot has a surface of 715 sqm…
€165,000
Plot of land in Polemarchi, Greece
Plot of land
Polemarchi, Greece
These two plots for sale in the area of Platanias, are located in the village Polemarchi. Th…
€130,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot for sale in the area of Platanias, Chania covers 760 sqms and offers a building de…
€100,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
Plot for sale in Platanias, Chania, with a surface of 1172 sqms. The plot has a building den…
€170,000
Plot of land in Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
This plot for sale in Vlacheronitissa, Chania has a surface of 1208 sqms and a building dens…
€47,000
Plot of land in Tavronitis, Greece
Plot of land
Tavronitis, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania is located on the seafront of the area of Maleme. It has a size…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€590,000
Plot of land in Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Plot of land in Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Plot of land
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Kontomari, Greece
Plot of land
Kontomari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Plot of land in Fournes, Greece
Plot of land
Fournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 36000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
€500,000
Plot of land in Palio Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Palio Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 6300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€420,000
Plot of land in Afráta, Greece
Plot of land
Afráta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
€800,000
Plot of land in Kyparissos, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale plot of land within the village, in Gerani, Chania, with an area of 1350 sq.m. The …
€550,000
