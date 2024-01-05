Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Platanias Municipality
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

сommercial property
8
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
Leave a request
Hotel with fridge in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel with fridge
Tavronitis, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
€600,000
Leave a request
Hotel with rent in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel with rent
Tavronitis, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
€650,000
Leave a request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Marathokefala, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Marathokefala, Greece
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floor consists o…
€945,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir