Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Platamonas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Platamonas, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$834,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go