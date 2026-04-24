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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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