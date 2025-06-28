Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$633,680
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$576,073
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$495,423
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$518,465
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$864,109
