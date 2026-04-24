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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$227,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Platamonas, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
For sale old construction duplex of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$153,492
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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