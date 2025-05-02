Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,04M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$626,246
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
$2,04M
