  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Plagiari
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,61M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
$3,13M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
