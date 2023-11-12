Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Plagiari, Greece

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5595 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Price on request
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€200,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€270,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€250,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3634 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€650,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 194 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8194 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€300,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12646 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€700,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€160,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€235,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€350,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€160,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 22 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€330,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€120,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8375 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€130,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€700,000
