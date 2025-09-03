Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

9 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$760,786
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,29M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
$362,837
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,23M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
$3,51M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,17M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,40M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,76M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
