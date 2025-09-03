Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Plagiari
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

villas
24
cottages
8
townhouses
16
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$760,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
AdriastarAdriastar
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
$362,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$310,167
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go