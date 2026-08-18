Villas for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

;
Lokroi Municipality
8
Municipal Unit of Malesina
7
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8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 493 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 9 bedrooms in Livanates, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Livanates, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in central Greece. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 580 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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