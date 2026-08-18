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Townhouses for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Malesina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

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