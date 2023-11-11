Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Phthiotis Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€95,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€215,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
€373,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Longos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€250,000

Properties features in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir