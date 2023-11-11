Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Plot of land
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Kamena Vourla
€500,000
Plot of land in Kenourgio, Greece
Plot of land
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24918 sq.meters in central Greece
€350,000
Plot of land in Skarfia, Greece
Plot of land
Skarfia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14756 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
€950,000
Plot of land in Lamia, Greece
Plot of land
Lamia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of 6…
€95,000
Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Stilida area There is a possibility to build 200 sq.m
€400,000
Plot of land in Raches, Greece
Plot of land
Raches, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land, in which there is a possibility to build 200 sq.m is located in Stilida area
€350,000
Plot of land in St. Catherine, Greece
Plot of land
St. Catherine, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
€850,000
Plot of land in Skarfia, Greece
Plot of land
Skarfia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€80,000
