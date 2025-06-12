Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

Lokroi Municipality
5
Municipal Unit of Malesina
5
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality
5
Kamena Vourla Municipality
3
9 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$685,266
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 110 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of living …
$155,327
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$148,474
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of living…
$513,950
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$513,950
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of living …
$531,081
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$137,053
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
$730,951
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one sto…
$1,71M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
