Cottages for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

;
Lokroi Municipality
5
Municipal Unit of Malesina
3
Cottage Delete
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8 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Area 365 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$422,694
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of livin…
$549,030
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of livi…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

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