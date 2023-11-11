Cottages for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€358,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Lianokladi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Lianokladi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
€200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€120,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€84,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Tithroni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Tithroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€158,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Amfiklia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Amfiklia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house cons…
€125,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Modi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Modi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
€250,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
€550,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
€3,00M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Stylida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Stylida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€150,000

