  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Phthiotis Regional Unit

Commercial real estate in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

hotels
3
5 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
€6,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
€1,85M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial opportunity with land for sale, which includes five under construction houses. Tw…
€250,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Amfiklia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Amfiklia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
€430,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Thermopyles, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Thermopyles, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a commercial area with a photovoltaic park located in Molos, 35 minutes by …
€790,000
