Seaview Apartments for Sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$89,355
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Lamia Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Lamia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and …
$83,499
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
