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Residential properties for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

;
Lokroi Municipality
15
Municipal Unit of Malesina
12
18 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 493 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Area 365 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$422,694
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Livanates, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Livanates, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in central Greece. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 580 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of livin…
$549,030
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of livi…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Malesina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 room house in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 395 m²
An amassing cottage at an ideal place appropriate for family vacations. Very near by to Athe…
$297,727
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Property types in Phthiotis Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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