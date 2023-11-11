Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos
10
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia
5
Kamena Vourla
4
Lamia
4
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kenourgio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€600,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€358,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€95,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Lianokladi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Lianokladi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
€200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€120,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€84,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Tithroni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Tithroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€158,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Amfiklia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Amfiklia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house cons…
€125,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Akti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
€95,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€215,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
€373,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Modi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Modi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€100,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Longos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Longos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Longos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on the second flo…
€80,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Lamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the grou…
€70,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
€550,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
€3,00M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Stylida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Stylida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€150,000

