Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Petritsi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Petritsi Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neo Petritsi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neo Petritsi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage of 200 sq.m in Cerres. The first floor consis…
$125,403
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Petritsi Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go