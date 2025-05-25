Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peristasi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Peristasi, Greece

Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$407,060
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$151,343
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$614,652
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$1,36M
