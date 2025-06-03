Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Peristasi, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st…
$223,410

Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. A …
$271,373

Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$307,326

Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
