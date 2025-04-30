Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peristase
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Peristase, Greece

11 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
$260,936
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 519 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$448,810
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$521,872
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$469,684
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$290,563
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$156,561
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$281,811
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$86,297
1 room Cottage in Peristase, Greece
1 room Cottage
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of …
$78,228
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 242 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$391,142
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$276,592
