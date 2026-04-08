Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peristasi
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Peristasi, Greece

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 100 m² in Peristasi, Greece
Office 100 m²
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 15/10
Weechsaprolbrip
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go