Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Peristase, Greece

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$139,406
2 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
$156,561
3 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$78,281
4 bedroom apartment in Peristase, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$139,084
